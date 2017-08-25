Consolidated's "Never Say Never" Video

Consolidated's "Never Say Never" Teaser You know this vid is gonna be a high-definition edit with drone filming and exciting corporate endorsements. Yeah, right! The Cube keeps it hardcore. We love these guys and are looking forward to this one.

Never Say Never Premiere Tonight in Long Beach, Consolidated will be premiering their new video "Never Say Never" at the Good Bar. Show starts at 9pm sharp.

Hall Of Meat: Demarcus James Holy smokes! Demarcus must have been feeling brave on this day as he goes for a gnarly line and gets stuffed.

Consolidated & Bassturd's "Japan Tour" Video Bailey, Roberto Aleman, Chris Cope and friends barnstorm Japan's best parks, ramps and DIY treasures with help from some ripping locals. Killer 'crete abounds!