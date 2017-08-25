Thrasher Magazine

Consolidated's "Never Say Never" Video

8/25/2017

Consolidated has a 25-year history of pure rip-riding and skate independence. This full vid features legend Roberto Aleman, young blood Demarcus James, ageless Mike Peterson and many more. Long live the Cube!

  • 8/23/2017

    Consolidated's "Never Say Never" Teaser

    Consolidated&#039;s &quot;Never Say Never&quot; Teaser
    You know this vid is gonna be a high-definition edit with drone filming and exciting corporate endorsements. Yeah, right! The Cube keeps it hardcore. We love these guys and are looking forward to this one.
  • 7/11/2017

    Never Say Never Premiere

    Never Say Never Premiere
    Tonight in Long Beach, Consolidated will be premiering their new video "Never Say Never" at the Good Bar. Show starts at 9pm sharp.
  • 6/22/2017

    Hall Of Meat: Demarcus James

    Hall Of Meat: Demarcus James
    Holy smokes! Demarcus must have been feeling brave on this day as he goes for a gnarly line and gets stuffed.
  • 1/14/2017

    Consolidated & Bassturd's "Japan Tour" Video

    Consolidated &amp; Bassturd&#039;s &quot;Japan Tour&quot; Video
    Bailey, Roberto Aleman, Chris Cope and friends barnstorm Japan's best parks, ramps and DIY treasures with help from some ripping locals. Killer 'crete abounds!
  • 1/14/2017

    Consolidated & Bassturd's "Japan Tour" Photos

    Consolidated &amp; Bassturd&#039;s &quot;Japan Tour&quot; Photos
    Follow Señor Bailey and the boys through Japan with photos and thoughtful Haiku. Arigato.
