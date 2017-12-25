P-Stone's Xmas Cookie: Doubles with Tom Boyle at X-Games 2017 was a bad year for skaters dying. Between the Rock and the Big Dog, I get sour every day. Anyways, when you die you ride forever. 1997 X Games vert doubles and Tom Boyle needed a partner. Preston was always down. Vert is hard; these dudes were granite and they went for it. Last place? Who cares. Let's see you do it! —Jake Phelps

Bru-Ray: Bay Rips Nobody captured the good times quite like P-Stone. Watching this episode is heart-wrenching, but you also can’t help but smile. Catch a grind for the Big Dog today. We owe it to him.

Bru-Ray: ATL Bridge and Slab Report Two days before his passing, P-Stone sent over a pair of new Bru-Ray edits. Here’s his report from a couple of Atlanta’s DIY joints. The Big Dog lives on!

Bru-Ray: Giorgio Zattoni Pasta Power When he's not working or eating some of the best homemade grub in the world, Giorgio Zattoni revs it up at the Elbo skatepark in Bologna, Italy. Cheers GZ! –P-Stone

Bru-Ray: Atlanta Slamma You’ve seen Bust or Bail from a million angles, but you haven’t seen it through the lens of P-Stone! Thanks again ATL.

Bru-Ray: ATL and Across A good couple days in ATL with Tom, GT, Brock, Pat and crew before Plunkett and I powered it back out west with stops in Birmingham, El Paso and a little session at the Anderson’s residence. –P-Stone

Bru-Ray: Vert Attack 2017 Boards, beers and bros once again convened at the Bryggeriet in Malmo for the Vert Attack. Wilkins, Lasek, Kreiner, Beckett and a whole slew of others destroyed the ramp. Cheers again for another great weekend. –P-Stone

Bru-Ray: Malm Div Livi Ripskin Wipe the mold in the cold and get the crew revved. Div, Oski, Burrows and crew all pitched in, lit the fire and ripped. Cheers! –P-Stone

Bru-Ray: Seattle Sound When the rain is away the crew comes out to play. Cory, Simon, Lundry, Greg, Max, Isaac and Hubbs hit some schpotz and had a grand ol' time. –P-Stone