Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Chris Colbourn's "New Driveway" Part

5/03/2017

In the spirit of his Worble brethren, Chris keeps it fresh, attacking spots with unique vision, wielding his board like a brush on canvas. Street skating is a world of infinite possibilities.

 

Get the New Driveway DVD here.
Original music by Cobra Man.

© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.