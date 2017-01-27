Thrasher Magazine

Copenhagen Open Movie

1/27/2017

The CPH OPEN in Copenhagen is truly the champagne of skateboarding. There isn’t anything like it. Here’s a full videographic journey into the madness of 2016’s festivities. See you there July 19 - 23 this year!

    Lacey Baker's "My World" Part

    Skateboarding has long been dominated by primarily male participation, but the women are rising up and growing in numbers, and we love it. This video part shatters every preconceived notion of girls vs boys. Technically incredible and thoroughly enjoyable, Lacey Baker just brought down the house. Hell YES!
    Nile Gibbs' "Aggressors" Part

    Nile supplies smooth stylings to the shaggy sidewalks of Seattle with an ender that’s emphatically crisp and clean.
    The Worble's "Manramp" Video

    Sometimes it's not just about skating with with your friends—it's about skating on your friends. Check this Worble Manramp edit and then go wallie your homie.
    Myles Willard's "Energy" Part

    Myles barrels through grit and grime, set to the hardcore soundtrack of Turnstile. There is nothing smooth or welcoming about any of these Baltimore spots. Real street, through and through.
    Double Rock: Welcome

    Days before the premiere of their Fetish video, the Welcome team barnstormed The Rock, destroying one obstacle after another–and making a few modifications of their own.
    SKATELINE: 01.24.2017

    Lacey Baker's part, Welcome's "Fetish" video, BA skates NY and more in today's episode of Skateline.
    2017 Girls Combi Pool Classic

    Yesterday, some of the top-rated female skaters gathered at the Vans skatepark in Orange, CA, for the Girls Combi Classic. The competition continues to get gnarlier and this year was no exception. Check the shredding here. Girl power! 
    All City Showdown 2016 Teaser

    The barrage of shredding and carnage at the All City Showdown escalates every year. The festivities begin here on Friday.
    Brian Anderson’s “NY Summer” Video

    Joey Digi and I had a great Summer, so he edited this footage together to remind us how incredible New York can be. Here’s to Summer 2017, nah mean?! –Brian Anderson
    Rough Cut: Poohrail's "BRUTE" Part

    The name “Poohrail” is sure to grab your attention, but his skating ensures that you'll never forget it. BRUTE AF!
