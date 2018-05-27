Thrasher Magazine

Tim Savage’s “Superette” Video

5/27/2018

Orchard skateshop and Cornerstore skateboards have been serving the greater Boston community for years. Check out local legend Tim Savage’s latest testament to Bean Town’s continued independent video legacy.

  • 4/29/2017

    The Avidya Video

    Boston has long been a hotbed of skateboarding talent, especially the technical variety. Feast your eyes on the current state of skate in Beantown.
  • 4/28/2017

    "Avidya" Teaser

    There’s nothing more important in skateboarding than a killer, independent video project. Our friends in Boston have something new for us and it premieres this Saturday.
  • 6/27/2014

    Orchard's "Stone Soup" Full Video

    Shop videos represent everything we love about skateboarding and this one from Orchard in Boston has it all. It's a true glimpse into the scene, complete with sick local street spots, young upstarts, surprise guests, legends like Jahmal Williams, and even some shredding from the owners. Enjoy!
  • 6/26/2014

    Orchard's "Stone Soup" Teaser

    A core skateshop video from our friends at Orchard in Boston? We'd be honored to put that up. Premieres here tomorrow. 
