Tim Savage’s “Superette” Video

The Avidya Video Boston has long been a hotbed of skateboarding talent, especially the technical variety. Feast your eyes on the current state of skate in Beantown.

"Avidya" Teaser There’s nothing more important in skateboarding than a killer, independent video project. Our friends in Boston have something new for us and it premieres this Saturday.

Orchard's "Stone Soup" Full Video Shop videos represent everything we love about skateboarding and this one from Orchard in Boston has it all. It's a true glimpse into the scene, complete with sick local street spots, young upstarts, surprise guests, legends like Jahmal Williams, and even some shredding from the owners. Enjoy!