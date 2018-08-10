Cotie Robinson's "Souvenir" Part
It kicks off with a tasty team montage before Cotie Robinson opens the damn floodgates, letting everyone know that the future of the F is under capable feet. This vid’s already looking like a Souvenir to keep forever.
