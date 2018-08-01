Curtis Hsiang: 18 Years Ago Today

If you read this, understand: the person who you are today is because of the people you grew up with—simple fact. When someone passes on to the next, take a knee and remember that today is a gift and tomorrow is not a promise. Curtis Hsiang was as raw a skater as I have ever known. He gone now, but I can still feel him in my heart. Eighteen years ago today we lost an angel. —Jake Phelps 1/8/18