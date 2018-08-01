Curtis Hsiang: 18 Years Ago Today
1/08/2018
If you read this, understand: the person who you are today is because of the people you grew up with—simple fact. When someone passes on to the next, take a knee and remember that today is a gift and tomorrow is not a promise. Curtis Hsiang was as raw a skater as I have ever known. He gone now, but I can still feel him in my heart. Eighteen years ago today we lost an angel. —Jake Phelps 1/8/18
12/21/2017
Thrasher Radio Ep. 58: Bam MargeraFrom getting knocked out by Coco on his first encounter with the Hell Ride Crew to MTV stardom, Bam Margera and Phelper discuss it all as well as what’s to come.
12/18/2017
SOTY 2017 Party PhotosFriday’s SOTY celebration in San Francisco was one for the ages, as Foy was crowned and Nickatina elevated the party to another level. Big ups to everyone that made it out.
12/07/2017
SOTY 2017: "Surprising Foy" VideoWhat’s better than Big Boy Foy? How about 15 Big Boy Foys?! The homies and the Phelper give our new SOTY the surprise of a lifetime. Congrats, Jamie!
11/14/2017
Thrasher Radio Ep. 57: Eric DressenWhen it comes to legends in skateboarding, the name Eric Dressen always gets in there. The ‘70s micro-midget talks about Logan Earth Ski, Laura Thornhill and a young kid named Julien Stranger. Been there, done it. Eric D knows his stuff.—Jake Phelps
10/30/2017
Halloween Hellride 6 VideoWe mixed things up a bit at this year’s Hellride. The Diamond crew built a whole new park, so we decided to let everyone just jam out and enjoy the new terrain. Good times, as always.