Dave Mull's "New Driveway" Part

Masher: Mash Up These edits are so sick. You never know what the next clip will be as you take quantum leaps between different terrain and various skaters. Featuring too many names to mention here.

Bru-Ray: Malm Div Livi Ripskin Wipe the mold in the cold and get the crew revved. Div, Oski, Burrows and crew all pitched in, lit the fire and ripped. Cheers! –P-Stone

The Worble’s “New Driveway” Premiere Manramp hit the dancefloor at the New Driveway premiere last night. Check out some photos here.

The Follow Up: Taylor Kirby New Deathwish pro, Taylor Kirby, talks about his recent Shep Dawgs 5 part, speed dealers, breaking his face and what it's like to see his name on the bottom of a deck. Get used to it, Kirby, 'cause you more than deserve it.

Fatback: Element in Barcelona Element Euro trip gets the Fatback treatment. Might have to change it to Fatsnaps for this one. Pop!

Ryan Maddox: King of Photograffiti Man, we love those two pages in the back of the mag. Getting skate photos from different scenes around the world is a blast. Ryan has had more pics published in Photo-G than anyone so we figured we’d finally get to know the guy.

Kirby is Pro! Video The Deathwish squad got together to hit a couple parks before surprising Kirby with his first pro board. Congrats!

SKATELINE: 04.11.2017 Bam Margera and Brian Wenning make a comeback, Jack Fardell joins SOVRN and more in today's episode of Skateline.

Unwashed: Joey Ragali's "Oddity" Part Oddity is such a heavy video that each part is mentioned as someone’s favorite, depending on who you talk to. More than a few people deemed Joey’s part the stand-out surprise. Check this out.