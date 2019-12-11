David Gonzalez's "Spirit in Black" Part
11/12/2019
While the zounds of Lamb of God rattle your brain, SOTY 2012 throttles down the highway of destruction. David G can’t be stopped.
9/13/2019
David Gonzalez' "Spirit in Black" PremiereIf you're in the Long Beach area tonight come watch David Gonzalez's new video part.
8/22/2019
Hall of Meat: David GonzalezTrying to kickflip 50-50 El Toro?! Sometimes even the mere description of an attempt is shocking. David is back and possessed to skate!
2/18/2019
Sammy Montano's Globe Colorway Release PartyLast Thursday night Orange County and LA’s finest rolled out to the El Dorado bar in Downtown Los Angeles to celebrate with Sammy and have a few drinks on the house. Congrats, Sammy!
1/03/2019
Classic Covers: David GonzalezHe’s still a skate demon, but during the era of this cover David truly was possessed to skate. Photographers, filmers and other pro skaters regarded him as one of the gnarliest dudes ever. Here’s extended footage from his epic 2012 cover.
11/15/2018
Globe's "Snake Sessions 2" PhotosSkateshops from all over Southern California made their way out to Globe's HQ this past Friday for the second annual Snake Sessions Mini Ramp Contest.