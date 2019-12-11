David Gonzalez's "Spirit in Black" Part

David Gonzalez' "Spirit in Black" Premiere If you're in the Long Beach area tonight come watch David Gonzalez's new video part.

Hall of Meat: David Gonzalez Trying to kickflip 50-50 El Toro?! Sometimes even the mere description of an attempt is shocking. David is back and possessed to skate!

Sammy Montano's Globe Colorway Release Party Last Thursday night Orange County and LA’s finest rolled out to the El Dorado bar in Downtown Los Angeles to celebrate with Sammy and have a few drinks on the house. Congrats, Sammy!

Classic Covers: David Gonzalez He’s still a skate demon, but during the era of this cover David truly was possessed to skate. Photographers, filmers and other pro skaters regarded him as one of the gnarliest dudes ever. Here’s extended footage from his epic 2012 cover.