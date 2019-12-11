Thrasher Magazine

David Gonzalez's "Spirit in Black" Part

11/12/2019

While the zounds of Lamb of God rattle your brain, SOTY 2012 throttles down the highway of destruction. David G can’t be stopped.

  • 9/13/2019

    David Gonzalez' "Spirit in Black" Premiere

    David Gonzalez&#039; &quot;Spirit in Black&quot; Premiere
    If you're in the Long Beach area tonight come watch David Gonzalez's new video part.
  • 8/22/2019

    Hall of Meat: David Gonzalez

    Hall of Meat: David Gonzalez
    Trying to kickflip 50-50 El Toro?! Sometimes even the mere description of an attempt is shocking. David is back and possessed to skate!
  • 2/18/2019

    Sammy Montano's Globe Colorway Release Party

    Sammy Montano&#039;s Globe Colorway Release Party
    Last Thursday night Orange County and LA’s finest rolled out to the El Dorado bar in Downtown Los Angeles to celebrate with Sammy and have a few drinks on the house. Congrats, Sammy!
  • 1/03/2019

    Classic Covers: David Gonzalez

    Classic Covers: David Gonzalez
    He’s still a skate demon, but during the era of this cover David truly was possessed to skate. Photographers, filmers and other pro skaters regarded him as one of the gnarliest dudes ever. Here’s extended footage from his epic 2012 cover.
  • 11/15/2018

    Globe's "Snake Sessions 2" Photos

    Globe&#039;s &quot;Snake Sessions 2&quot; Photos
    Skateshops from all over Southern California made their way out to Globe's HQ this past Friday for the second annual Snake Sessions Mini Ramp Contest.
