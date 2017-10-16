David Loy's "Saturdays" Part
David’s part is one of the pleasant surprises of this Birdhouse vid. Everyone knew there’d be good clips but he shocked a lot of people with how straight-up gnarly these spots and tricks are.
Get Saturdays from the iTunes store here.
David Loy's “Smoking Cigs with Paris Hilton" InterviewHanging with P-Hilton? That's straight up Muska territory right there. Bad boy D-Loy talks with Jaws about Saturdays and what's kept him with Birdhouse for 13 years. This one's not leaving the nest.
Shawn Hale's "Saturdays" PartShawn is an ATV beast, mowing down ditches, rails, Hubbas and whatever you throw in front of him. This part has it all. Dive in.
Shawn Hale's “Tattoo and Pinky Removal" InterviewHomemade tattoo removal, pinky-toe amputation, Eastern medicine and acid trips, this interview hits all the bases. Hale yeah, Shawn.
Tony Hawk's "Five Lifetimes of Whiplash" InterviewT-Hawk talks Saturdays, discusses the past, present and future of Birdhouse and explains how he keeps the stoke alive after all these years. Birdman's the best.
Meet the Birdhouse TeamWe're airing select parts from Saturdays starting tomorrow. Until then, take a peek into the nest and get to know the Birdhousers. Would you rather have Ben Raybourn's B.O. or Jaws' teeth? Oh, man, that's a tough/rough one…