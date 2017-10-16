Thrasher Magazine

David Loy's "Saturdays" Part

10/16/2017

David’s part is one of the pleasant surprises of this Birdhouse vid. Everyone knew there’d be good clips but he shocked a lot of people with how straight-up gnarly these spots and tricks are.

 

Get Saturdays from the iTunes store here.

