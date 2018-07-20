Thrasher Magazine

DC Shoes' "Street Sweeper" Trailer

7/20/2018

The only valid excuse for not watching DC’s Street Sweeper vid on Monday is that you died over the weekend. This one’s gonna rule, no doubt about it.

  • 7/19/2018

    One off John/ Vintage Sponsor Pop-Up

    Check out the DC premiere and pop up.
  • 5/12/2018

    DC Heritage DW1

    Danny Way shows you the first DC shoe of all time and inducts it to their new heritage collection.
  • 5/09/2018

    DC Shoes' "Latam Supertour" Video

    The DC skateboarding team traveled to Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Peru and Mexico and came back with this awesome video. Check it out.
  • 5/03/2018

    Double Rock: DC Shoes' T-Funk and Friends

    A suitcase full of cold ones, a 540 ollie and a Spiderman jam through a goddamn corner? Sounds like T-Funk and his homies are turning it up at Double Rock. And that Smith stall at the buzzer is bonkers! Can’t fake the funk.
  • 3/31/2018

    Classics: Brian Wenning's "The DC Video" Part

    DC has rereleased The Lynx, one of the most classic skate shoes of all time. And when you think that shoe, Wenning is the first name that comes to mind. Here’s his legendary part from The DC video.
