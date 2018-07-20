DC Shoes' "Street Sweeper" Trailer
7/20/2018
The only valid excuse for not watching DC’s Street Sweeper vid on Monday is that you died over the weekend. This one’s gonna rule, no doubt about it.
7/19/2018
One off John/ Vintage Sponsor Pop-UpCheck out the DC premiere and pop up.
5/12/2018
DC Heritage DW1Danny Way shows you the first DC shoe of all time and inducts it to their new heritage collection.
5/09/2018
DC Shoes' "Latam Supertour" VideoThe DC skateboarding team traveled to Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Peru and Mexico and came back with this awesome video. Check it out.
5/03/2018
Double Rock: DC Shoes' T-Funk and FriendsA suitcase full of cold ones, a 540 ollie and a Spiderman jam through a goddamn corner? Sounds like T-Funk and his homies are turning it up at Double Rock. And that Smith stall at the buzzer is bonkers! Can’t fake the funk.
3/31/2018
Classics: Brian Wenning's "The DC Video" PartDC has rereleased The Lynx, one of the most classic skate shoes of all time. And when you think that shoe, Wenning is the first name that comes to mind. Here’s his legendary part from The DC video.