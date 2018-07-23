DC Shoes' "Street Sweeper" Video

Magnified: T-Funk T-Funk blows the doors off an NYC hotspot with a rail combo bordering on the absurd. Hell YES.

DC Shoes' "Street Sweeper" Trailer The only valid excuse for not watching DC’s Street Sweeper vid on Monday is that you died over the weekend. This one’s gonna rule, no doubt about it.

Pizza Skateboards' "The 5ifth Floor" Video Holy hell! If you need something to get you sparked for the weekend, hit play. This new Pizza flick, all filmed in Paris, is a non-stop assault with the whole team getting some. Slice into it!