DC Shoes' "Street Sweeper" Video
7/23/2018
With a nod to past, but firmly planted in the future, this offering from DC is everything you could ever want from a street skating video. Big ups to everyone involved.
7/20/2018
Magnified: T-FunkT-Funk blows the doors off an NYC hotspot with a rail combo bordering on the absurd. Hell YES.
7/20/2018
DC Shoes' "Street Sweeper" TrailerThe only valid excuse for not watching DC’s Street Sweeper vid on Monday is that you died over the weekend. This one’s gonna rule, no doubt about it.
7/19/2018
One off John/ Vintage Sponsor Pop-UpCheck out the DC premiere and pop up.
6/29/2018
Pizza Skateboards' "The 5ifth Floor" VideoHoly hell! If you need something to get you sparked for the weekend, hit play. This new Pizza flick, all filmed in Paris, is a non-stop assault with the whole team getting some. Slice into it!
6/22/2018
OJ Wheels' "Elite" Vol. 1The OJ's crew is thick, with enough styles and approaches to please even the saltiest skater haters. If you can’t find some joy in this Elite vid then you’re probably a closet scooterer.