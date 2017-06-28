Thrasher Magazine

DC Shoes x Sk8mafia's "Way of Life" Teaser

6/28/2017

DC and Sk8mafia collaborated to bring us some high caliber skating from SD natives, Wes Kremer and Alexis Ramirez. Premiering this Friday, stay tuned...

  • 6/26/2017

    Firing Line: Alexis Ramirez

    There’s nothing quite like a proper line filmed at night, and Alexis makes exceptional use of a sweet spot.
  • 6/09/2017

    Rough Cut: Chase Webb's "DC Arrival" Part

    Chase has been on a killing spree as of late, dismantling the heaviest of spots. This Rough Cut of his DC Shoes Arrival part is thirteen minutes of straight up GNAR.
  • 6/09/2017

    The Follow Up: Chase Webb

    Chase Webb's DC Shoes Arrival part left no doubt that he is here to FSU! The termite has become the terminator. Interview by Evan Smith.
  • 6/07/2017

    Charles Deschamps' "DC x Empire" Part

    Charles Deschamps comes through with a full part for his DC x Empire colorway. Watch it now.
  • 6/07/2017

    Rough Cut: Alexis Ramirez's "DC Arrival" Part

    Alexis Ramirez came out swinging in his DC Shoes Arrival part. Check the Rough Cut to see the slams and battles that went into making the part. That back Smith is savage!
