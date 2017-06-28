DC Shoes x Sk8mafia's "Way of Life" Teaser

Firing Line: Alexis Ramirez There’s nothing quite like a proper line filmed at night, and Alexis makes exceptional use of a sweet spot.

Rough Cut: Chase Webb's "DC Arrival" Part Chase has been on a killing spree as of late, dismantling the heaviest of spots. This Rough Cut of his DC Shoes Arrival part is thirteen minutes of straight up GNAR.

The Follow Up: Chase Webb Chase Webb's DC Shoes Arrival part left no doubt that he is here to FSU! The termite has become the terminator. Interview by Evan Smith.

Charles Deschamps' "DC x Empire" Part Charles Deschamps comes through with a full part for his DC x Empire colorway. Watch it now.