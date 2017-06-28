DC Shoes x Sk8mafia's "Way of Life" Teaser
DC and Sk8mafia collaborated to bring us some high caliber skating from SD natives, Wes Kremer and Alexis Ramirez. Premiering this Friday, stay tuned...
Firing Line: Alexis RamirezThere’s nothing quite like a proper line filmed at night, and Alexis makes exceptional use of a sweet spot.
Rough Cut: Chase Webb's "DC Arrival" PartChase has been on a killing spree as of late, dismantling the heaviest of spots. This Rough Cut of his DC Shoes Arrival part is thirteen minutes of straight up GNAR.
The Follow Up: Chase WebbChase Webb's DC Shoes Arrival part left no doubt that he is here to FSU! The termite has become the terminator. Interview by Evan Smith.
Charles Deschamps' "DC x Empire" PartCharles Deschamps comes through with a full part for his DC x Empire colorway. Watch it now.
Rough Cut: Alexis Ramirez's "DC Arrival" PartAlexis Ramirez came out swinging in his DC Shoes Arrival part. Check the Rough Cut to see the slams and battles that went into making the part. That back Smith is savage!