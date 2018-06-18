Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Deathwish Part Two: Lizard King and Jon Dickson

6/18/2018

No sophomore-slump-sequel here, Lizard and Dickson deliver in spades, making Part Two of the Deathwish experience just as epic as the first.

  • 6/18/2018

    Jon Dickson Interview

    Jon Dickson Interview
    Losing his virginity, sacking a rail so hard he pooped his pants, going sober and making a sandwich eat itself, this Jon Dickson interview, conducted by Lizard King, is pure entertainment—from the July ’18 issue of the mag.
  • 5/29/2018

    SKATELINE: 05.29.208

    SKATELINE: 05.29.208
    Jamie Foy's Spitfire part, Jonathan Perez, Austyn Gillette and more in today's episode of Skateline.
  • 5/28/2018

    Jamie Foy’s “Spitfire” Part

    Jamie Foy’s “Spitfire” Part
    If you thought Jamie might take a vacation and chill after last year’s rampage, you were dead wrong. Here’s another full part, loaded with hammers from start to finish. The Foy fire continues to spread…
  • 5/25/2018

    Magnified: Jamie Foy

    Magnified: Jamie Foy
    When you’ve got a big-ass rail with a tiny gate to shoot through at the bottom, a lot can go wrong. Unless you’re Jamie Foy. This back lip ain’t no thang for Big Boy Foy. SOTY Power!
  • 5/25/2018

    Dickies Team Introduces Jamie Foy

    Dickies Team Introduces Jamie Foy
    The Dickies family shows up in full force to welcome our 2017 Skater of the Year to the squad. This team is stacked.
© 1981–2018 High Speed Productions, Inc.