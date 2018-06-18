Deathwish Part Two: Lizard King and Jon Dickson
No sophomore-slump-sequel here, Lizard and Dickson deliver in spades, making Part Two of the Deathwish experience just as epic as the first.
Jon Dickson InterviewLosing his virginity, sacking a rail so hard he pooped his pants, going sober and making a sandwich eat itself, this Jon Dickson interview, conducted by Lizard King, is pure entertainment—from the July ’18 issue of the mag.
SKATELINE: 05.29.208Jamie Foy's Spitfire part, Jonathan Perez, Austyn Gillette and more in today's episode of Skateline.
Jamie Foy’s “Spitfire” PartIf you thought Jamie might take a vacation and chill after last year’s rampage, you were dead wrong. Here’s another full part, loaded with hammers from start to finish. The Foy fire continues to spread…
Magnified: Jamie FoyWhen you’ve got a big-ass rail with a tiny gate to shoot through at the bottom, a lot can go wrong. Unless you’re Jamie Foy. This back lip ain’t no thang for Big Boy Foy. SOTY Power!
Dickies Team Introduces Jamie FoyThe Dickies family shows up in full force to welcome our 2017 Skater of the Year to the squad. This team is stacked.