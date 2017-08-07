"Deep Fried Over Easy" Video

Pyramid Country's "Boardslides and Lipslides" Video Doing an innovative boardslide or lipslide is no easy feat, but in Pyramid Country's latest video, Love and Gratitude, they hammered out plenty. Here they are in all their slidin' glory.

Tristan Funkhouser's "VXtinct" Part If you see a big name in a homie vid, a lot of times the skating is phoned in. Not here. T-Funk brings the heat to this VXtinct part. Baker Boys don't play!

World's Best Premiere: The Flare You can't run. You can't hide. When the World's Best Dad is at the premiere, all you can do is hope he goes easy on you. The Flare best beware.

Lakai's "The Flare" Premiere Photos Longtime crailtap videographer Federico Vitetta, along with his crew of master lensmen and the entire Lakai team once again bring you the best skating, filming and editing and keep The Flare alive. Check out photos from the premiere here.