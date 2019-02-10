Thrasher Magazine

Dime Street Challenge 2019: Live at Olympic Stadium

With the 2020 Tokyo jock fest looming, it’s easy to feel like skateboarding is getting too serious. Need some relief? Spend the next nine minutes watching the Dime Street Challenge in Montreal. Ahhh… that’s the good stuff.

