Dime Street Challenge 2019: Live at Olympic Stadium
10/02/2019
With the 2020 Tokyo jock fest looming, it’s easy to feel like skateboarding is getting too serious. Need some relief? Spend the next nine minutes watching the Dime Street Challenge in Montreal. Ahhh… that’s the good stuff.
-
10/01/2019
Dime Street Challenge: Live at Olympic StadiumDime and Vans gathered everyone in Montreal to warm up for the 2020 Olympics.
-
10/01/2019
Skatepark Round-Up: Santa CruzFrom the young bloods to the OGs Dressen and Salba, the Santa Cruz squad shows up in full force. Giddy Up!
-
9/18/2019
Skatepark Round-Up: DickiesNot a double overhead concrete wave in sight! The El Sereno park is nothing but low-key vibes, and the Dickies squad takes full advantage.
-
9/16/2019
"Lotties Skateshop Must Be Stopped" VideoThis is everything you could ever want from a skateboarding video. Sit back and enjoy. Then hit the streets...
-
9/16/2019
"Lotties Skateshop Must Be Stopped" Premiere PhotosThis past Thursday we had a super small showing for close friends to see the new Lotties video. —Daniel Wheatley