Double Rock: Blood Wizard
8/10/2017
These guys can skate anything but they are transition wizards for sure. Here is the squad bouncing off the walls and having a blast.
-
8/10/2017
Chris Gregson and Shea Cooper's "Mythical And Magical" PartIt’s always sick when a shared part goes together this well. The skating of both Chris and Shea create a unique blend of stoke.
-
8/09/2017
Anakin Senn's "Mythical And Magical" PartHe’s the spawn of Chris Senn, so you know the ripping is in his blood. Anakin carries the Senn family torch with power and speed.
-
8/08/2017
Jack Given's "Mythical And Magical" PartJack Given wages war with the raw 'crete with Marisa Dal Santo and Drew Dezort providing backup support. In crust we trust.
-
8/07/2017
Nolan Miskell's "Mythical And Magical" PartNolan takes the heavy hits, but always bounces back for more. This part is stocked with more hammers than Home Depot. Rock on, Wizard.
-
8/07/2017
Blood Wizard Oceanside PremiereBlood Wizard week continues with photos from the Oceanside premiere of Mythical and Magical this past weekend—individual parts are dropping on the site all week, so stay tuned for the most wicked wizardry on four wheels.