Double Rock: CCS

3/07/2017

Kowalski, Merlino, Gurney, and Raybourn wreak havoc on The Rock’s vertical situations. Just wait ’til you see Ben’s ender.

  • 2/28/2017

    We’re talking enjoi, so you know the edit won't just be your standard-issue tricks. These dudes unleash a flurry of moves on the new polejam, get Donnie Darko on the Hubba, and even break out the Willy grind.
  • 2/23/2017

    These were some of the heaviest sessions The Rock has ever experienced. Raney, Andy, Evan, Ishod, and Daan dismantle everything in front of four wheels. Brutality!
  • 2/21/2017

    In the backyards of Arizona’s scorched Earth, skate outlaws continue their endless search for empty backyard drinks. Skateboarding will always be a crime.
  • 2/21/2017

    Finding empty pools is a journey, and just like using Waze there’s more than one way to get there. Check out some photos from a few AZ missions.
  • 1/24/2017

    Days before the premiere of their Fetish video, the Welcome team barnstormed The Rock, destroying one obstacle after another–and making a few modifications of their own.
