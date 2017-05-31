Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Double Rock: FOFA

5/31/2017

The FOFA hardwear homies hit up Double Rock and and got buck with their bolts. Everybody came correct but Miles Silvas closed the curtains on the session.

  • 5/22/2017

    Double Rock: DC Ams

    Double Rock: DC Ams
    Chase Webb leads the charge on The Rock before handing the baton to John Shanahan and Alexis Ramirez for DC Shoes.
  • 5/02/2017

    Double Rock: Justin Henry

    Double Rock: Justin Henry
    Justin Henry clocked a few hours inside The Rock with his Ohio players in tow. Smooth stylings from the Buckeye state...
  • 5/01/2017

    Stick to Skating

    Stick to Skating
    Miles, TX, and Lui went on a mission to the marble paradise of Taiwan, where the tricks flowed like fine wine. Here’s a li'l edit courtesy of Lui’s phone.
  • 4/05/2017

    Boulevard Barges Japan

    Boulevard Barges Japan
    The Boulevard boys beelined it for Japan to shred some spots and piss off some pedestrians. The only one who ended up in the hospital was the filmer…
  • 3/15/2017

    Kilian Zehnder's "Official" Part

    Kilian Zehnder&#039;s &quot;Official&quot; Part
    Kilian blends technical skill with a wide variety of tricks you just don’t see very often. Throw in a guest appearance from Miles Silvas and you’ve got yourself a real gem. Enjoy...
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.