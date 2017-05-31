Double Rock: FOFA
5/31/2017
The FOFA hardwear homies hit up Double Rock and and got buck with their bolts. Everybody came correct but Miles Silvas closed the curtains on the session.
-
5/22/2017
Double Rock: DC AmsChase Webb leads the charge on The Rock before handing the baton to John Shanahan and Alexis Ramirez for DC Shoes.
-
5/02/2017
Double Rock: Justin HenryJustin Henry clocked a few hours inside The Rock with his Ohio players in tow. Smooth stylings from the Buckeye state...
-
5/01/2017
Stick to SkatingMiles, TX, and Lui went on a mission to the marble paradise of Taiwan, where the tricks flowed like fine wine. Here’s a li'l edit courtesy of Lui’s phone.
-
4/05/2017
Boulevard Barges JapanThe Boulevard boys beelined it for Japan to shred some spots and piss off some pedestrians. The only one who ended up in the hospital was the filmer…
-
3/15/2017
Kilian Zehnder's "Official" PartKilian blends technical skill with a wide variety of tricks you just don’t see very often. Throw in a guest appearance from Miles Silvas and you’ve got yourself a real gem. Enjoy...