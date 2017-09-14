Double Rock: Løvesick

The Lovesick Promo Lovesick has a ripping team and a unique vibe. Video art and skate stoke combine in this beautiful, creative edit.

Double Rock: Blood Wizard These guys can skate anything but they are transition wizards for sure. Here is the squad bouncing off the walls and having a blast.

Double Rock: Nike SB Euro When you're dealing with pure talent like these guys, you just point the camera and start stacking clips. Wow, these dudes are good.

Lakai's "The Flare" Premiere Photos Longtime crailtap videographer Federico Vitetta, along with his crew of master lensmen and the entire Lakai team once again bring you the best skating, filming and editing and keep The Flare alive. Check out photos from the premiere here.