Double Rock: Løvesick
9/14/2017
The were only in town for a minute but the Løvesick crew made the most of it by bringing their feel-good flow through the park.
-
8/12/2017
The Lovesick PromoLovesick has a ripping team and a unique vibe. Video art and skate stoke combine in this beautiful, creative edit.
-
8/11/2017
Double Rock: Blood WizardThese guys can skate anything but they are transition wizards for sure. Here is the squad bouncing off the walls and having a blast.
-
7/13/2017
Double Rock: Nike SB EuroWhen you're dealing with pure talent like these guys, you just point the camera and start stacking clips. Wow, these dudes are good.
-
6/14/2017
Lakai's "The Flare" Premiere PhotosLongtime crailtap videographer Federico Vitetta, along with his crew of master lensmen and the entire Lakai team once again bring you the best skating, filming and editing and keep The Flare alive. Check out photos from the premiere here.
-
5/31/2017
Double Rock: FOFAThe FOFA hardwear homies hit up Double Rock and and got buck with their bolts. Everybody came correct but Miles Silvas closed the curtains on the session.