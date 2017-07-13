Double Rock: Nike SB Euro

Double Rock: FOFA The FOFA hardwear homies hit up Double Rock and and got buck with their bolts. Everybody came correct but Miles Silvas closed the curtains on the session.

Nike SB in Texas Kevin Terpening, Kyron Davis, John Fitzgerald, Kevin Bradley, and Donovon Piscopoin San Antonio and Dallas for Nike SB.

Double Rock: DC Ams Chase Webb leads the charge on The Rock before handing the baton to John Shanahan and Alexis Ramirez for DC Shoes.

Oski Rozenberg's "Elite Squad" Part Young Oski jets from city to city, country to country, crushing every chunk of terrain in his path. This part rips!