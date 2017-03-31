Dustin Dollin's "Seven Day Weekend" SOTY 2016 Video

The Good Homies: Ishod Wair Interview You've seen the video devastation, now catch up with our 2013 SOTY as he talks racism, his whirlwind path to stardom and the science behind catching air. What goes on in the head of one of the heaviest dudes rolling? Check out this extended take from his April 2017 interview – with bonus photos

The Good Homies: Skatepark Scorchers Oz has the best parks and we brought the heaviest ATV crew. Watch Kyle, Skankie, Ishod, Pilz, Zion, Lopez, Dollin and the boys as they dismantle some killer 'crete Down Unda!

The Good Homies: Zion Wright The youngest dude on the SOTY trip, Mr. Wright is an ATV dynamo unafraid to rock an all-pink kit. Read on!

The Good Homies: Daan Van Der Linden The hellion from Holland, Skankie talks tents, lost pizza, McTwists and battling little people of the Irish persuasion in this exclusive interview. As seen in the April 2017 issue – with bonus photos!