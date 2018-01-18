Thrasher Magazine

Dylan Ferguson's "Small Potatoes" Part

1/18/2018

Despite what the title might suggest, there’s nothing small about Dylan’s approach to skating. Broadcasting live from Idaho to the four corners of the globe, here’s a killer video part from the Spud State.

