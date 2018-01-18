Dylan Ferguson's "Small Potatoes" Part
Despite what the title might suggest, there’s nothing small about Dylan’s approach to skating. Broadcasting live from Idaho to the four corners of the globe, here’s a killer video part from the Spud State.
Prestige Skate Shop "Small Potatoes" MontageA good skateshop like Prestige keeps the local skate scene thriving. Big ups to the boys in Boise.
All City Showdown 2016 WINNER: 35th NorthYour votes were cast and counted... and the results are in! Congratulations to 35th North in Seattle! BEAST MODE!