Dylan Sourbeer's "Sabotage 5" Part

12/23/2017

Sourbeer is truly the people’s champ, working hard every day, taking care of his family, and absolutely killing it whenever he has a few hours to ride. Let’s raise a glass to LOVE Park and all the skaters from each generation who helped make it such a special place. RIP...

 

Get the Sabotage 5 DVD here.

