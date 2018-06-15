Erick Winkowski's"Indy" Part Premiere Photos

We took it under the bridge to Chicano Park for a BBQ session with a heavy crew before heading over to Culture Brewery in Ocean Beach for Erick Winkowski’s Indy part video premier. A packed house, huge raffle, cold beers and a mind blowing video part. Nice work Erick! –RhinoWillis firing it up at Chicano ParkJosh Borden and Lefty getting the dogs readySchool is out for summer. Kader alley oop backside airAce Pelka blasting a frontside air assaultGood to see Erick skating after coming back from a broken ankleBorden taking a break from he bbq, frontside tail grabKader low to high nosegrind tail grabSoon to be rad dad, Jonno Toastada front bluntWillis stretching out a tall andrechtKader, bonelessChula’s finest Tommy Sandoval, kickflip grindFrontside flip over for an ice cream. Kader always coming upTommy, noseblunt to fakeJonno backs up Tommy with a front blunt down the hubbaLefty turned into a skate obstacle. Jonno frontside flipCruise hippy jumps while Lefty one arm planksHeaded over to OB. Culture Brewery was packed!Motley crew outsideNHS’s Jimmy Chadwick holding some of Erick’s completes to be raffled offTwista and Texas Dan always show up for skate nightTommy brought the family for this oneTyler Wilcox’s girlfriend scored a Winkowski completeMikey, Kelly and Lefty always holding it down in OBErick, Emani and the Winkowski family in the houseThe video part that everyone was waiting for!The lucky raffle winners were hypedWSVT local, Lux Crews scored a Winkowski print