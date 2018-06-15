Thrasher Magazine

Erick Winkowski's"Indy" Part Premiere Photos

6/15/2018

We took it under the bridge to Chicano Park for a BBQ session with a heavy crew before heading over to Culture Brewery in Ocean Beach for Erick Winkowski’s Indy part video premier. A packed house, huge raffle, cold beers and a mind blowing video part. Nice work Erick! –Rhino



Willis firing it up at Chicano Park

Josh Borden and Lefty getting the dogs ready

School is out for summer. Kader alley oop backside air

Ace Pelka blasting a frontside air assault

Good to see Erick skating after coming back from a broken ankle

Borden taking a break from he bbq, frontside tail grab

Kader low to high nosegrind tail grab

Soon to be rad dad, Jonno Toastada front blunt

Willis stretching out a tall andrecht

Kader, boneless

Chula's finest Tommy Sandoval, kickflip grind

Frontside flip over for an ice cream. Kader always coming up

Tommy, noseblunt to fake

Jonno backs up Tommy with a front blunt down the hubba

Lefty turned into a skate obstacle. Jonno frontside flip

Cruise hippy jumps while Lefty one arm planks

Headed over to OB. Culture Brewery was packed!

Motley crew outside

NHS's Jimmy Chadwick holding some of Erick's completes to be raffled off

Twista and Texas Dan always show up for skate night

Tommy brought the family for this one

Tyler Wilcox's girlfriend scored a Winkowski complete

Mikey, Kelly and Lefty always holding it down in OB

Erick, Emani and the Winkowski family in the house

The video part that everyone was waiting for!

The lucky raffle winners were hyped

28 750px
29 750px
WSVT local, Lux Crews scored a Winkowski print
