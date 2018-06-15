Erick Winkowski's"Indy" Part Premiere Photos
6/15/2018
We took it under the bridge to Chicano Park for a BBQ session with a heavy crew before heading over to Culture Brewery in Ocean Beach for Erick Winkowski’s Indy part video premier. A packed house, huge raffle, cold beers and a mind blowing video part. Nice work Erick! –Rhino
Willis firing it up at Chicano Park
Josh Borden and Lefty getting the dogs ready
School is out for summer. Kader alley oop backside air
Ace Pelka blasting a frontside air assault
Good to see Erick skating after coming back from a broken ankle
Borden taking a break from he bbq, frontside tail grab
Kader low to high nosegrind tail grab
Soon to be rad dad, Jonno Toastada front blunt
Willis stretching out a tall andrecht
Kader, boneless
Chula’s finest Tommy Sandoval, kickflip grind
Frontside flip over for an ice cream. Kader always coming up
Tommy, noseblunt to fake
Jonno backs up Tommy with a front blunt down the hubba
Lefty turned into a skate obstacle. Jonno frontside flip
Cruise hippy jumps while Lefty one arm planks
Headed over to OB. Culture Brewery was packed!
Motley crew outside
NHS’s Jimmy Chadwick holding some of Erick’s completes to be raffled off
Twista and Texas Dan always show up for skate night
Tommy brought the family for this one
Tyler Wilcox’s girlfriend scored a Winkowski complete
Mikey, Kelly and Lefty always holding it down in OB
Erick, Emani and the Winkowski family in the house
The video part that everyone was waiting for!
The lucky raffle winners were hyped
WSVT local, Lux Crews scored a Winkowski print
-
6/15/2018
Erick Winkowski's "Indy" PartSuga Free, 4-Tay, Mac Dre, and Winkowski? It doesn’t get more legendary! This part is the perfect piece of Friday stoke.
-
6/15/2018
Erick Winkowski InterviewHe not only skates and dresses differently, but it turns out he thinks differently, too. Skateboarding needs more individuals. Glad we got Winkowski. Check his interview from the July ’18 issue. Total entertainment.
-
6/12/2018
Erick Winkowski's "Indy" Part PremiereIf you're in the San Diego area this Thursday come check out Erick Winkowski's new part for Independent.
-
5/30/2018
Blow'n Up The Spot: Dylan Witkin & Zach AllenDylan Witkin, Zach Allen, Clive Dixon, and some bros fire up a session at Potrero Park.
-
5/22/2018
Blow'n Up The Spot with McCoy and GreenwoodIndy riders Maurio McCoy and Nate Greenwood took a few hot laps around the Garvanza park to get you psyched to go rip with your homies.