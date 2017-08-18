Thrasher Magazine

Extra Flare: Raven Tershy

If you want full-throttle, pedal-to-the-metal SKATE AND DESTROY action, then say no more. This is skateboarding. Raven is a beast.

 

Get Lakai's "The Flare" from iTunes here.

