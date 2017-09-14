Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Extra Flare: Riley Hawk

9/14/2017

He had last part in The Flare, so you know this behind-the-scenes look is gonna be mayhem. From ditch to all types of contorted rails, Riley puts in work to get the makes. Nothing worth a damn comes easy.

  • 9/14/2017

    Extra Flare: Riley Hawk

    Extra Flare: Riley Hawk
    He had last part in The Flare, so you know this behind-the-scenes look is gonna be mayhem. From ditch to all types of contorted rails, Riley puts in work to get the makes. Nothing worth a damn comes easy.
  • 9/14/2017

    Riley Hawk Interview

    Riley Hawk Interview
    Riley talks bionic ankles, Shep Dawgs situations, being in a band, dabbling in art, time-traveling to see Hendrix, his take on the Olympics, and much more. Riley rules.
  • 9/14/2017

    Extra Flare: Stevie Perez

    Extra Flare: Stevie Perez
    Stevie just oozes natural talent and he makes it look so easy. However, he takes his lumps, too.
  • 9/14/2017

    Extra Flare: Vincent Alvarez

    Extra Flare: Vincent Alvarez
    Vincent attacks skateboarding like no other, barging full-speed, putting it all on the line, and bouncing back for more. This Extra Flare edit is a real treat. Dig the destruction...
  • 9/14/2017

    Extra Flare: Sebo Walker

    Extra Flare: Sebo Walker
    Sebo is a true wizard. He’s got all sorts of skills but his ledge work in particular is on another level. You gotta see these raw clips.
  • 9/14/2017

    Extra Flare: Raven Tershy

    Extra Flare: Raven Tershy
    If you want full-throttle, pedal-to-the-metal SKATE AND DESTROY action, then say no more. This is skateboarding. Raven is a beast. Featuring Cody Chapman.
  • 9/14/2017

    Extra Flare: Jon Sciano

    Extra Flare: Jon Sciano
    Jon is already known for raw street skating, so you know the bonus footage is even more rugged. He is a true skate rat. That street gap, though!
  • 9/14/2017

    Jon Sciano Interview

    Jon Sciano Interview
    Jon produces sick clips as well as an entertaining interview. Here he talks about apartment drama and getting poor ratings on AirBnb.
  • 9/14/2017

    Extra Flare: Tyler "Manchild" Pacheco

    Extra Flare: Tyler "Manchild" Pacheco
    Manchild is a natural. The push, the pop, the style - it all just looks RIGHT. You're gonna love this edit.
  • 9/14/2017

    Tyler "Manchild" Pacheco Interview

    Tyler "Manchild" Pacheco Interview
    Did you know Tyler "Manchild" Pacheco worked as a bounty hunter when he was a teenager and helped bust a child molester? This interview is nuts!
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.