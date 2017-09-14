Extra Flare: Riley Hawk He had last part in The Flare, so you know this behind-the-scenes look is gonna be mayhem. From ditch to all types of contorted rails, Riley puts in work to get the makes. Nothing worth a damn comes easy.

Riley Hawk Interview Riley talks bionic ankles, Shep Dawgs situations, being in a band, dabbling in art, time-traveling to see Hendrix, his take on the Olympics, and much more. Riley rules.

Extra Flare: Stevie Perez Stevie just oozes natural talent and he makes it look so easy. However, he takes his lumps, too.

Extra Flare: Vincent Alvarez Vincent attacks skateboarding like no other, barging full-speed, putting it all on the line, and bouncing back for more. This Extra Flare edit is a real treat. Dig the destruction...

Extra Flare: Sebo Walker Sebo is a true wizard. He’s got all sorts of skills but his ledge work in particular is on another level. You gotta see these raw clips.

Extra Flare: Raven Tershy If you want full-throttle, pedal-to-the-metal SKATE AND DESTROY action, then say no more. This is skateboarding. Raven is a beast. Featuring Cody Chapman.

Extra Flare: Jon Sciano Jon is already known for raw street skating, so you know the bonus footage is even more rugged. He is a true skate rat. That street gap, though!

Jon Sciano Interview Jon produces sick clips as well as an entertaining interview. Here he talks about apartment drama and getting poor ratings on AirBnb.

Extra Flare: Tyler "Manchild" Pacheco Manchild is a natural. The push, the pop, the style - it all just looks RIGHT. You're gonna love this edit.