Extra Flare: Riley Hawk
9/14/2017
He had last part in The Flare, so you know this behind-the-scenes look is gonna be mayhem. From ditch to all types of contorted rails, Riley puts in work to get the makes. Nothing worth a damn comes easy.
9/14/2017
9/14/2017
Riley Hawk InterviewRiley talks bionic ankles, Shep Dawgs situations, being in a band, dabbling in art, time-traveling to see Hendrix, his take on the Olympics, and much more. Riley rules.
9/14/2017
Extra Flare: Stevie PerezStevie just oozes natural talent and he makes it look so easy. However, he takes his lumps, too.
9/14/2017
Extra Flare: Vincent AlvarezVincent attacks skateboarding like no other, barging full-speed, putting it all on the line, and bouncing back for more. This Extra Flare edit is a real treat. Dig the destruction...
9/14/2017
Extra Flare: Sebo WalkerSebo is a true wizard. He’s got all sorts of skills but his ledge work in particular is on another level. You gotta see these raw clips.
9/14/2017
Extra Flare: Raven TershyIf you want full-throttle, pedal-to-the-metal SKATE AND DESTROY action, then say no more. This is skateboarding. Raven is a beast. Featuring Cody Chapman.
9/14/2017
Extra Flare: Jon ScianoJon is already known for raw street skating, so you know the bonus footage is even more rugged. He is a true skate rat. That street gap, though!
9/14/2017
Jon Sciano InterviewJon produces sick clips as well as an entertaining interview. Here he talks about apartment drama and getting poor ratings on AirBnb.
9/14/2017
Extra Flare: Tyler "Manchild" PachecoManchild is a natural. The push, the pop, the style - it all just looks RIGHT. You're gonna love this edit.
9/14/2017
Tyler "Manchild" Pacheco InterviewDid you know Tyler "Manchild" Pacheco worked as a bounty hunter when he was a teenager and helped bust a child molester? This interview is nuts!