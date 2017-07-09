Extra Flare: Stevie Perez Stevie just oozes natural talent and he makes it look so easy. However, he take his lumps, too.

Extra Flare: Vincent Alvarez Vincent attacks skateboarding like no other, barging full-speed, putting it all on the line, and bouncing back for more. This Extra Flare edit is a real treat. Dig the destruction...

Extra Flare: Sebo Walker Sebo is a true wizard. He’s got all sorts of skills but his ledge work in particular is on another level. You gotta see these raw clips.

Extra Flare: Raven Tershy If you want full-throttle, pedal-to-the-metal SKATE AND DESTROY action, then say no more. This is skateboarding. Raven is a beast. Featuring Cody Chapman.

Extra Flare: Jon Sciano Jon is already known for raw street skating, so you know the bonus footage is even more rugged. He is a true skate rat. That street gap, though!

Jon Sciano Interview Jon produces sick clips as well as an entertaining interview. Here he talks about apartment drama and getting poor ratings on AirBnb.

Extra Flare: Tyler "Manchild" Pacheco Manchild is a natural. The push, the pop, the style - it all just looks RIGHT. You're gonna love this edit.

Tyler "Manchild" Pacheco Interview Did you know Tyler "Manchild" Pacheco worked as a bounty hunter when he was a teenager and helped bust a child molester? This interview is nuts!

Extra Flare: Simon Bannerot If Simon Bannerot isn't a household name yet, these sixteen minutes of annihilation are sure to change that. Face-meltage guaranteed.