Extra Flare: Vincent Alvarez
8/31/2017
Vincent attacks skateboarding like no other, barging full-speed, putting it all on the line, and bouncing back for more. This Extra Flare edit is a real treat. Dig the destruction...
Get Lakai's "The Flare" from iTunes here.
8/31/2017
8/31/2017
Extra Flare: Sebo WalkerSebo is a true wizard. He’s got all sorts of skills but his ledge work in particular is on another level. You gotta see these raw clips.
8/31/2017
Extra Flare: Raven TershyIf you want full-throttle, pedal-to-the-metal SKATE AND DESTROY action, then say no more. This is skateboarding. Raven is a beast. Featuring Cody Chapman.
8/31/2017
Extra Flare: Jon ScianoJon is already known for raw street skating, so you know the bonus footage is even more rugged. He is a true skate rat. That street gap, though!
8/31/2017
Jon Sciano InterviewJon produces sick clips as well as an entertaining interview. Here he talks about apartment drama and getting poor ratings on AirBnb.
8/31/2017
Extra Flare: Tyler "Manchild" PachecoManchild is a natural. The push, the pop, the style - it all just looks RIGHT. You're gonna love this edit.
8/31/2017
Tyler "Manchild" Pacheco InterviewDid you know Tyler "Manchild" Pacheco worked as a bounty hunter when he was a teenager and helped bust a child molester? This interview is nuts!
8/31/2017
Extra Flare: Simon BannerotIf Simon Bannerot isn't a household name yet, these sixteen minutes of annihilation are sure to change that. Face-meltage guaranteed.
8/31/2017
Simon Bannerot InterviewEnumclaw's favorite son, Simon Bannerot, talks with Sieben about climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro, escaping the farm and solo vert sessions. Damn right he can do whatever the F he wants.
8/31/2017
Hall of Meat: Jon ScianoThis grind never gets started but Jon does catch a heart punch.