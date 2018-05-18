Fatback: Converse Cons' In Baltimore

The Grotto Lotto Contest 2018 Video A secret contest up in Portland? No social media allowed during the event? Everybody killing it? Hell YES. Congrats to Austyn Gillette for capturing the top spot.

The Grotto Lotto Contest 2018 Photos A warehouse packed with friends smiling, shouting and smashing boards. Check out some photos here.

Firing Line: Louie Lopez Downtime after Purple? Nah, nah. Louie Lopez always gots more juice! The marble looks pretty slick but Louie’s even smoother.

Converse Cons' "Purple" Video The full-length project has found its way to the endangered-species list, but this video demonstrates why they are of the utmost importance. This is a masterpiece. Clear your schedule and dive in.