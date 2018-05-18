Thrasher Magazine

Fatback: Converse Cons' In Baltimore

5/18/2018

Cons gets that down-and-dirty Fatback treatment on an East Coast adventure. A diamond in the rough is still a diamond, homie.

  • 5/15/2018

    The Grotto Lotto Contest 2018 Video
    A secret contest up in Portland? No social media allowed during the event? Everybody killing it? Hell YES. Congrats to Austyn Gillette for capturing the top spot.
  • 5/15/2018

    The Grotto Lotto Contest 2018 Photos
    A warehouse packed with friends smiling, shouting and smashing boards. Check out some photos here.
  • 5/09/2018

    Firing Line: Louie Lopez
    Downtime after Purple? Nah, nah. Louie Lopez always gots more juice! The marble looks pretty slick but Louie’s even smoother.
  • 5/07/2018

    Converse Cons&#039; &quot;Purple&quot; Video
    The full-length project has found its way to the endangered-species list, but this video demonstrates why they are of the utmost importance. This is a masterpiece. Clear your schedule and dive in.
  • 5/07/2018

    First Look: Mason Silva and Louie Lopez
    Mason Silva and Louie Lopez tear through the new mag alongside a special guest who’s also named Louie.
