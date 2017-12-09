Fatback: Girl's "When Nature Calls" Trip

Patlanta's "Dad Cam" videos Influenced by the Big Dog himself, Pat McClain picked up a camera and shot video of the homies on the road. Click through for a few of his edits and some words from the heart.

Kodak x Girl Skateboards Co. A collaboration between Kodak and Girl celebrating skateboarding, Girl’s rich filmmaking history, and Kodak’s new Super8 camera. Check it out.

Converse X Chocolate Skate Jam In celebration of Kenny Anderson’s new Converse X Chocolate shoe, the guys teamed up for a classic parking-lot skate jam at Furnace skate shop in Buena Park. Tacos, ramps, beers and bros—what's not to love? —Ben Karpinski

Rough Cut: Nike SB's "Camp Pain" Video Sometimes it’s better just to list the dudes in a video and let that do all the talking. This raw edit features: Eric Koston, Grant Taylor, Cory Kennedy, Ishod Wair, Kevin Terpening, and others.