Fatback: Girl's "When Nature Calls" Trip
9/12/2017
As Girl made it’s way up the coast, Fatback kept the camera rolling, capturing camaraderie and those endless good times on the road with your bros.
-
9/07/2017
Patlanta's "Dad Cam" videosInfluenced by the Big Dog himself, Pat McClain picked up a camera and shot video of the homies on the road. Click through for a few of his edits and some words from the heart.
-
9/05/2017
Kodak x Girl Skateboards Co.A collaboration between Kodak and Girl celebrating skateboarding, Girl’s rich filmmaking history, and Kodak’s new Super8 camera. Check it out.
-
9/04/2017
Converse X Chocolate Skate JamIn celebration of Kenny Anderson’s new Converse X Chocolate shoe, the guys teamed up for a classic parking-lot skate jam at Furnace skate shop in Buena Park. Tacos, ramps, beers and bros—what's not to love? —Ben Karpinski
-
8/29/2017
Rough Cut: Nike SB's "Camp Pain" VideoSometimes it’s better just to list the dudes in a video and let that do all the talking. This raw edit features: Eric Koston, Grant Taylor, Cory Kennedy, Ishod Wair, Kevin Terpening, and others.
-
8/24/2017
Girl's "When Nature Calls" VideoThis crew of legends and new blood can skate both gigantic cement pits and raw streets. You can’t go wrong with an edit from Girl. Featuring Cory Kennedy, Sean Malto, Rick McCrank, Simon Bannerot, Mike Carroll, Rick Howard, Tyler Pacheco and Andrew Brophy.