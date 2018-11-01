Fatback: New Balance Blessed in the Midwest Capturing the good times, the shenanigans and plenty of shredding, there’s no coverage quite like Fatback coverage. The New Balance crew stacked plenty of serious footage, but watching them mess around is loads of fun. Enjoy...

New Balance Numeric's "Parallax" Video The New Balance Numeric team journey across Germany and Italy. Watch the video here.

Rough Cut: Franky Villani's "Tricolor" Part The weird and wondrous maneuvers of Franky Villani don’t come without a steep price tag. This dude puts in work! Check the magic – with teammates Levi Brown, Chad Tim Tim, Flo Mirtain and Jack Curtin backin’ him up. You’re amazing, Franky!

Rough Cut: PJ Ladd's "Tricolor" Part Over 15 minutes of PJ Ladd footy mixed with his NB bros—nothing else needs to be said. Check the rough cut of PJ's New Balance Tricolor part. Like finding an interview with Bigfoot on YouTube.

Rough Cut: Flo Mirtain "Tricolor" Part Perfection doesn't come easy. Check Flo's numerous lands and slams while filming for his New Balance Tricolor part. If your name is Flo, it's gotta flow.

New Balance's "Tricolor" Video New Balance Numeric presents "Tricolor" featuring their team with main parts from PJ Ladd, Franky Villani, Flo Mirtain and introducing Brandon Westgate. Check it out.

New Balance's "Tricolor" Premiere Photos New Balance premiered their latest video Tricolor last night featuring Franky Villani, Flo Mirtain and PJ Ladd as well as shocking the hell out of everyone with a new edition to the team. Check out some photos here.

New Balance's "Solo Brasileiro" Video The production quality on New Balance vids is always top-notch, and here the team lets loose in one of the most colorful and vibrant countries in the world. This is a great edit. High-fives all the way around.

New Balance's "Hurry Up and Wait!" Article The NB team almost didn't make it to Brazil. Check the full article from the June issue of the mag to find out why. The photo of Marquise is brutal!