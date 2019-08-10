Felipe Nunes' "Welcome to Birdhouse" Part

Firing Line: Felipe Nunes Skateboarding is the best and Felipe is inspiring. This is 100% pure STOKE.

Birdhouse's "Beautiful Mutants" Clive Dixon's Part It cannot be overstated—Clive is GNARLY. There’s no obstacle too harrowing, no water tower unscalable. Enjoy the hammer barrage.

Double Rock: Felipe Nunes Felipe Nunes refuses to take NO for an answer, forcing his will upon his skateboard and making it submit to his demands. What a beautiful thing...

Suzano Skate Jam São Paulo Our friends at Drop Dead distribution held an epic contest on the stairs of City Hall in São Paulo recently. With all the local talent battling it out for a chance to get fast tracked to Tampa Am, it's no wonder the jam went off. Congrats, Pablo, on taking the cake. Watch the video and get familiar with the new breed of killers coming up from Brazil.