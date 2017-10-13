Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Firing Line: David Loy

10/13/2017

David casually weaves through a schoolyard before taking the sketchiest possible exit.

 

Get Saturdays from the iTunes store here.

  • 10/13/2017

    Tony Hawk's "Five Lifetimes of Whiplash" Interview

    Tony Hawk&#039;s &quot;Five Lifetimes of Whiplash&quot; Interview
    T-Hawk talks Saturdays, discusses the past, present and future of Birdhouse and explains how he keeps the stoke alive after all these years. Birdman's the best.
  • 10/13/2017

    Meet the Birdhouse Team

    Meet the Birdhouse Team
    We're airing select parts from Saturdays starting tomorrow. Until then, take a peek into the nest and get to know the Birdhousers. Would you rather have Ben Raybourn's B.O. or Jaws' teeth? Oh, man, that's a tough/rough one…
  • 10/12/2017

    Skatepark Round-Up: Birdhouse

    Skatepark Round-Up: Birdhouse
    This ain’t your average Round-Up. The Birdhouse crew kicked off their session in Tony Hawk’s warehouse before taking things to his backyard. But they weren’t done yet! Clips upon clips upon clips, see for yourself.
  • 10/10/2017

    Birdhouse Family Tree

    Birdhouse Family Tree
    The Birdhouse legacy has always been strong but now the squad is more gnarly than ever. We couldn't include every flow rider who came and went, but here is a family tree graphic of Birdhouse's epic team history.
  • 9/25/2017

    Firing Line: Milton Martinez

    Firing Line: Milton Martinez
    Milton knows one speed, and that usually means pedal to the metal with a huge stack of stairs at the end.
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.