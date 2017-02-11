Firing Line: Jon Dickson
11/02/2017
Jon unleashes his exquisite flick and quick feet on a sweet-looking spot.
-
10/30/2017
Firing Line: Yonnie CruzYonnie whips together a solid line at USC’s “skate-stopped” ledges.
-
10/23/2017
Firing Line: Cairo FosterA marble sanctuary gets lit up by the ageless and unstoppable Cairo Foster.
-
10/19/2017
Firing Line: Erick WinkowskiErick barges an incomplete bowl with complete control and skill. This clip is so sick.
-
10/13/2017
Firing Line: David LoyDavid casually weaves through a schoolyard before taking the sketchiest possible exit.
-
9/25/2017
Firing Line: Milton MartinezMilton knows one speed, and that usually means pedal to the metal with a huge stack of stairs at the end.