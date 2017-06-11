Firing Line: Micky Papa

Firing Line: Jon Dickson Jon unleashes his exquisite flick and quick feet on a sweet-looking spot.

Firing Line: Yonnie Cruz Yonnie whips together a solid line at USC’s “skate-stopped” ledges.

Firing Line: Cairo Foster A marble sanctuary gets lit up by the ageless and unstoppable Cairo Foster.

Firing Line: Erick Winkowski Erick barges an incomplete bowl with complete control and skill. This clip is so sick.