Firing Line: Nakel Smith

Burnout: Pinch vs Wedge The SOTY Down Unda crew fires it up, only to get stymied by a human skatestopper. Ishod skids big and Kwalks snags the cover.

Firing Line: Louie Lopez With his eye on traffic, Louie laces a strong line through the streets of Southern California. It shouldn’t look this easy, but the man is on another level.

Firing Line: Roman Pabich Roman goes up and over in the Vans bowl Down Under. The kids are more than alright. They're GD excellent!

Firing Line: Fran Molina Blue skies, palm trees, a dream spot and a crispy three-trick line, Fran Molina has it all figured out.