Firing Line: Nicole Hause
4/25/2018
Nicole extends a Firing Line into a marathon, hitting wall after wall and never losing steam. Props on the filming by Gregson as well.
-
4/17/2018
"Grosso's Ramp Jam" VideoMassive air and wicked lip trickery as vert skating's finest break in Grosso's new ramp!
-
4/17/2018
Burnout: Grosso’s Ramp JamThe old guard and yüng bucks vie for sky time and have a blast on Mothra's new swingset.
-
3/29/2018
Vert Attack 2018 VideoThere’s nothing like the psychotic energy of a heated vert ramp session. The stoke keeps growing and feeding on itself until you get an amazing edit like this. Thanks to everyone involved here, because this Swedish event just keeps getting gnarlier!
-
3/19/2018
NHS' "Please Don't Grab My Boob!" Premiere PhotosThere's no better way to start off a double-feature video premiere than with a skate session and product toss at the Vans skatepark in Orange, CA, especially when you got free pizza courtesy of Pizzanista! Check out some photos here.
-
3/16/2018
NHS' "Please Don't Grab My Boob!" VideoLet the good times roll! This whole crew of female skaters put together an amazing edit. So rad. Featuring Lizzie Armanto, Nora Vasconcellos, Lacey Baker, Samarria Brevard, Allysha Le, Nicole Hause, Brighton Zeuner, Yndiara Asp and many others.