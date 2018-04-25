Firing Line: Nicole Hause

"Grosso's Ramp Jam" Video Massive air and wicked lip trickery as vert skating's finest break in Grosso's new ramp!

Burnout: Grosso’s Ramp Jam The old guard and yüng bucks vie for sky time and have a blast on Mothra's new swingset.

Vert Attack 2018 Video There’s nothing like the psychotic energy of a heated vert ramp session. The stoke keeps growing and feeding on itself until you get an amazing edit like this. Thanks to everyone involved here, because this Swedish event just keeps getting gnarlier!

NHS' "Please Don't Grab My Boob!" Premiere Photos There's no better way to start off a double-feature video premiere than with a skate session and product toss at the Vans skatepark in Orange, CA, especially when you got free pizza courtesy of Pizzanista! Check out some photos here.