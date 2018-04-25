Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Firing Line: Nicole Hause

4/25/2018

Nicole extends a Firing Line into a marathon, hitting wall after wall and never losing steam. Props on the filming by Gregson as well.

  • 4/17/2018

    "Grosso's Ramp Jam" Video

    &quot;Grosso&#039;s Ramp Jam&quot; Video
    Massive air and wicked lip trickery as vert skating's finest break in Grosso's new ramp!
  • 4/17/2018

    Burnout: Grosso’s Ramp Jam

    Burnout: Grosso’s Ramp Jam
    The old guard and yüng bucks vie for sky time and have a blast on Mothra's new swingset.
  • 3/29/2018

    Vert Attack 2018 Video

    Vert Attack 2018 Video
    There’s nothing like the psychotic energy of a heated vert ramp session. The stoke keeps growing and feeding on itself until you get an amazing edit like this. Thanks to everyone involved here, because this Swedish event just keeps getting gnarlier!
  • 3/19/2018

    NHS' "Please Don't Grab My Boob!" Premiere Photos

    NHS&#039; &quot;Please Don&#039;t Grab My Boob!&quot; Premiere Photos
    There's no better way to start off a double-feature video premiere than with a skate session and product toss at the Vans skatepark in Orange, CA, especially when you got free pizza courtesy of Pizzanista! Check out some photos here.
  • 3/16/2018

    NHS' "Please Don't Grab My Boob!" Video

    NHS&#039; &quot;Please Don&#039;t Grab My Boob!&quot; Video
    Let the good times roll! This whole crew of female skaters put together an amazing edit. So rad. Featuring Lizzie Armanto, Nora Vasconcellos, Lacey Baker, Samarria Brevard, Allysha Le, Nicole Hause, Brighton Zeuner, Yndiara Asp and many others. 
© 1981–2018 High Speed Productions, Inc.