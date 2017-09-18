Firing Line: Ryan Thompson

Firing Line: Carlos Iqui Carlos blazes through a powerful line with signature Brazilian POP.

Firing Line: Willis Kimbel Let the good times roll! Willis heats up his bearings and melts urethane on this wicked line.

Firing Line: Tiago Lemos Tiago never gets cheated on a push and always pops the daylight outta his tricks. Here’s a sweet line to whet your appetite for the upcoming DC Shoes Promo video.

Firing Line: Louie Lopez This buttery line could have kept going but Louie runs out of ground to roll on.