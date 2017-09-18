Firing Line: Ryan Thompson
9/18/2017
Ryan careens through the streets with impressive pop and power. This is a rad line.
9/07/2017
Firing Line: Carlos IquiCarlos blazes through a powerful line with signature Brazilian POP.
8/31/2017
Firing Line: Willis KimbelLet the good times roll! Willis heats up his bearings and melts urethane on this wicked line.
8/28/2017
Firing Line: Tiago LemosTiago never gets cheated on a push and always pops the daylight outta his tricks. Here’s a sweet line to whet your appetite for the upcoming DC Shoes Promo video.
8/21/2017
Firing Line: Louie LopezThis buttery line could have kept going but Louie runs out of ground to roll on.
8/07/2017
Firing Line: Aramis HudsonAramis glides along at a smooth spot, punctuating the line with a rarely-seen ledge combo.