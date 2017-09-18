Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Firing Line: Ryan Thompson

9/18/2017

Ryan careens through the streets with impressive pop and power. This is a rad line.

  • 9/07/2017

    Firing Line: Carlos Iqui

    Firing Line: Carlos Iqui
    Carlos blazes through a powerful line with signature Brazilian POP.
  • 8/31/2017

    Firing Line: Willis Kimbel

    Firing Line: Willis Kimbel
    Let the good times roll! Willis heats up his bearings and melts urethane on this wicked line.
  • 8/28/2017

    Firing Line: Tiago Lemos

    Firing Line: Tiago Lemos
    Tiago never gets cheated on a push and always pops the daylight outta his tricks. Here’s a sweet line to whet your appetite for the upcoming DC Shoes Promo video. 
  • 8/21/2017

    Firing Line: Louie Lopez

    Firing Line: Louie Lopez
    This buttery line could have kept going but Louie runs out of ground to roll on.
  • 8/07/2017

    Firing Line: Aramis Hudson

    Firing Line: Aramis Hudson
    Aramis glides along at a smooth spot, punctuating the line with a rarely-seen ledge combo.
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.