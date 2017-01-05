Firing Line: Thaynan Costa

Firing Line: Zach Allen Zach plays the angles on this quick and fun-looking line.

Firing Line: Antony Lopez The flip, the catch, the subtle chirp of urethane on the switch backside nosegrind revert, all add up to a flawless line. Antony Lopez brings that immaculate tech to the game

Firing Line: Zack Wallin Zack goes full throttle and dodges knobs in the crooked 'crete of the Santa Clara County Courthouse.

Firing Line: Nakel Smith Nak hauls ass through the streets Down Unda, rifling off tricks with plenty of pop and effortless style.