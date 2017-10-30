Firing Line: Yonnie Cruz

Firing Line: Cairo Foster A marble sanctuary gets lit up by the ageless and unstoppable Cairo Foster.

Firing Line: Erick Winkowski Erick barges an incomplete bowl with complete control and skill. This clip is so sick.

Firing Line: David Loy David casually weaves through a schoolyard before taking the sketchiest possible exit.

Firing Line: Milton Martinez Milton knows one speed, and that usually means pedal to the metal with a huge stack of stairs at the end.