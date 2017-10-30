Firing Line: Yonnie Cruz
10/30/2017
Yonnie whips together a solid line at USC’s “skate-stopped” ledges.
-
10/23/2017
Firing Line: Cairo FosterA marble sanctuary gets lit up by the ageless and unstoppable Cairo Foster.
-
10/19/2017
Firing Line: Erick WinkowskiErick barges an incomplete bowl with complete control and skill. This clip is so sick.
-
10/13/2017
Firing Line: David LoyDavid casually weaves through a schoolyard before taking the sketchiest possible exit.
-
9/25/2017
Firing Line: Milton MartinezMilton knows one speed, and that usually means pedal to the metal with a huge stack of stairs at the end.
-
9/18/2017
Firing Line: Ryan ThompsonRyan careens through the streets with impressive pop and power. This is a rad line.