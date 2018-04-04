Thrasher Magazine

First Look: Elissa Steamer

4/04/2018

What better way to wake up than with a hand-delivered cup 'o coffee and the newest issue of Thrasher? Elissa Steamer gets a comfy First Look at the May '18 issue with J-Jessee on the front. And just wait for the ending. Dreams really do come true!

 

