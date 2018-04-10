First Look: Evan Smith and Madars Apse
10/04/2018
KOTR Champs Evan Smith (Cover boy to boot!) and Madars Apse crack open the November 2018 issue and dig into all the King of the Road awesomeness contained within. The stoke is real.
-
10/03/2018
King of the Road Season 3: Highest, Longest, Most Awards (2018)Watch all the prize-winning moves out of the infamous KOTR book. Triple-set grind to body varial beats handrail rock fakie?! Discuss among yourselves.
-
10/02/2018
Element’s “Peace” Video PremiereWith some help from an insanely talented skate team, Jon Miner nailed it again! This may be the best video offering Element has dropped to date. Check out some photos from the premiere last Friday night at the Montalban Theater in Hollywood and then get yourself a copy of this vid ASAP!
-
9/19/2018
Dime Glory Challenge 2018 PhotosEmbark on this photographic journey through the most insanely sane skateboarding event on Planet Earth.
-
9/10/2018
King of the Road Season 3: Day 9 MVPsEvan keeps up the crazy, Axel tackles some big time kinks and Zion won't stop, baby or not! Who's gonna take it? MVP announced Tuesday at 9 pm!
-
9/05/2018
First Look: Ish Cepeda and Tyson PetersonIsh Cepeda and Tyson Peterson crack open the October’18 issue and weigh in. These dudes are on one.