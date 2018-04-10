First Look: Evan Smith and Madars Apse

King of the Road Season 3: Highest, Longest, Most Awards (2018) Watch all the prize-winning moves out of the infamous KOTR book. Triple-set grind to body varial beats handrail rock fakie?! Discuss among yourselves.

Element’s “Peace” Video Premiere With some help from an insanely talented skate team, Jon Miner nailed it again! This may be the best video offering Element has dropped to date. Check out some photos from the premiere last Friday night at the Montalban Theater in Hollywood and then get yourself a copy of this vid ASAP!

Dime Glory Challenge 2018 Photos Embark on this photographic journey through the most insanely sane skateboarding event on Planet Earth.

King of the Road Season 3: Day 9 MVPs Evan keeps up the crazy, Axel tackles some big time kinks and Zion won't stop, baby or not! Who's gonna take it? MVP announced Tuesday at 9 pm!