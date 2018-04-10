Thrasher Magazine

First Look: Evan Smith and Madars Apse

10/04/2018

KOTR Champs Evan Smith (Cover boy to boot!) and Madars Apse crack open the November 2018 issue and dig into all the King of the Road awesomeness contained within. The stoke is real.

