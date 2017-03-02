First Look: Geoff Rowley

First Look: Nora Vasconcellos Nora broadcasts live from the Arctic Circle, where the weather is frigid, but the new issue brings the heat.

SOTY Party 2016 The 2016 SOTY party was a major rager! Thanks to Monster and everybody that came out, watched the vids or read the mag in '16. Skateboarding is the best shit ever.

First Look: Marc Johnson The man with the magic feet sits down to pour through the January 2017 issue. Spoiler alert—it’s heavy from start to finish!

SOTY 2016: Pro's Picks Who are the big dogs picking for SOTY this year? Have a look...