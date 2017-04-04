First Look: Jeff Grosso

Lizzie's Pro! Video A casual backyard vert session turns into the surprise of a lifetime. Congrats Lizzie!

Burnout: Lizzie's Pro! Teammates, legends and bros converge at the local ramp to surprise Lizzie Armanto with her spankin' new Thrasher cover and first Birdhouse pro model. How sweet it is!

First Look: Chris Russell Chris flips through a beast of an issue, complete with K-Walks on the cover, T-EDDY awards, Skate Rock in Mexico, the Homies Down Under and much, much more.

First Look: Geoff Rowley The Liverpool Legend Geoff Rowley flips through another thick issue loaded with first-rate ripping, sprinkling in expert analysis and preferable methods of slamming on a rail.