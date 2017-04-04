Thrasher Magazine

First Look: Jeff Grosso

4/04/2017

If you want to laugh for about 15 minutes straight, check out Grosso flipping through the May 2017 issue. It's good to have opinions.

  • 3/16/2017

    Lizzie's Pro! Video

    A casual backyard vert session turns into the surprise of a lifetime. Congrats Lizzie!
  • 3/16/2017

    Burnout: Lizzie's Pro!

    Teammates, legends and bros converge at the local ramp to surprise Lizzie Armanto with her spankin' new Thrasher cover and first Birdhouse pro model. How sweet it is!
  • 3/03/2017

    First Look: Chris Russell

    Chris flips through a beast of an issue, complete with K-Walks on the cover, T-EDDY awards, Skate Rock in Mexico, the Homies Down Under and much, much more.
  • 2/03/2017

    First Look: Geoff Rowley

    The Liverpool Legend Geoff Rowley flips through another thick issue loaded with first-rate ripping, sprinkling in expert analysis and preferable methods of slamming on a rail.
  • 1/12/2017

    Burnout: A Little Vert

    Legends, tykes and lurkers alike – who doesn't love an '80s sized vert ramp?
