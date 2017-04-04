First Look: Jeff Grosso
If you want to laugh for about 15 minutes straight, check out Grosso flipping through the May 2017 issue. It's good to have opinions.
Lizzie's Pro! VideoA casual backyard vert session turns into the surprise of a lifetime. Congrats Lizzie!
Burnout: Lizzie's Pro!Teammates, legends and bros converge at the local ramp to surprise Lizzie Armanto with her spankin' new Thrasher cover and first Birdhouse pro model. How sweet it is!
First Look: Chris RussellChris flips through a beast of an issue, complete with K-Walks on the cover, T-EDDY awards, Skate Rock in Mexico, the Homies Down Under and much, much more.
First Look: Geoff RowleyThe Liverpool Legend Geoff Rowley flips through another thick issue loaded with first-rate ripping, sprinkling in expert analysis and preferable methods of slamming on a rail.
Burnout: A Little VertLegends, tykes and lurkers alike – who doesn't love an '80s sized vert ramp?