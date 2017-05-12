First Look: Kader Sylla
12/05/2017
Kader flips through Big Brute Jamie’s El Toro cover issue, soaking up the hammers on every page. Skateboarding is more BUCK than ever!
12/01/2017
Young Emericans B-Sides: Kader SyllaSome people battle tricks and some just figure them out like a Sunday-morning crossword puzzle. Kader falls into the latter category, hardly breaking a sweat while filming his Young Emericans part. Check his B-Sides edit and rest easy knowing the future is in good hands.
12/01/2017
The Follow Up: Kader Sylla's Young Emericans InterviewAtiba sits down with Kader and talks about juggling, sacking rails, Willy Santos and getting texts from Andrew Reynolds at school. This kid rules.
11/28/2017
SOTY 2017: "Pro's Picks" VideoThey can kickflip, handplant and switch back tail better than the rest of us, but can they select the perfect SOTY? Check out who the pros want to win the only award that matters!
11/08/2017
Behind the Ad with Kader SyllaHere's a behind-the-scenes look at what went into shooting Kader's latest Indy ad.
11/03/2017
First Look: Lizard KingThe one and only Lizard King flips through the new issue, from Louie’s cover to the MOB ad on the back. It’s a heavy one!