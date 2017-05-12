First Look: Kader Sylla

Young Emericans B-Sides: Kader Sylla Some people battle tricks and some just figure them out like a Sunday-morning crossword puzzle. Kader falls into the latter category, hardly breaking a sweat while filming his Young Emericans part. Check his B-Sides edit and rest easy knowing the future is in good hands.

The Follow Up: Kader Sylla's Young Emericans Interview Atiba sits down with Kader and talks about juggling, sacking rails, Willy Santos and getting texts from Andrew Reynolds at school. This kid rules.

SOTY 2017: "Pro's Picks" Video They can kickflip, handplant and switch back tail better than the rest of us, but can they select the perfect SOTY? Check out who the pros want to win the only award that matters!

Behind the Ad with Kader Sylla Here's a behind-the-scenes look at what went into shooting Kader's latest Indy ad.