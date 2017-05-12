Thrasher Magazine

First Look: Kader Sylla

12/05/2017

Kader flips through Big Brute Jamie’s El Toro cover issue, soaking up the hammers on every page. Skateboarding is more BUCK than ever!


  • 12/01/2017

    Young Emericans B-Sides: Kader Sylla

    Some people battle tricks and some just figure them out like a Sunday-morning crossword puzzle. Kader falls into the latter category, hardly breaking a sweat while filming his Young Emericans part. Check his B-Sides edit and rest easy knowing the future is in good hands.
  • 12/01/2017

    The Follow Up: Kader Sylla's Young Emericans Interview

    Atiba sits down with Kader and talks about juggling, sacking rails, Willy Santos and getting texts from Andrew Reynolds at school. This kid rules.
  • 11/28/2017

    SOTY 2017: "Pro's Picks" Video

    They can kickflip, handplant and switch back tail better than the rest of us, but can they select the perfect SOTY? Check out who the pros want to win the only award that matters!
  • 11/08/2017

    Behind the Ad with Kader Sylla

    Here's a behind-the-scenes look at what went into shooting Kader's latest Indy ad.
  • 11/03/2017

    First Look: Lizard King

    The one and only Lizard King flips through the new issue, from Louie’s cover to the MOB ad on the back. It’s a heavy one!
