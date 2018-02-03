First Look: Kyle Walker and Robbie Brockel
3/02/2018
K-Walks and Brockel flip through the SOTY ish, absorbing all the hammers through the eyes of Chima.
3/01/2018
Skatepark Round-Up: VansVans has a new HQ and TF, and they kicked things off in their fresh digs with a heavy session. Pedro, you are a MANIAC!
2/12/2018
Chima Pro 2 Wear Test PhotosOn Thursday, Vans hosted the Chima Pro Too 2 wear test session at House of Vans in Brooklyn. Check out some photos here.
2/08/2018
REAL Surprise for IshodLast night, REAL skateboards surprised Ishod Wair with a board graphic drawn by Dessie Jackson, one of his favorite artists. Check out some photos here.
2/06/2018
First Look: Miles SilvasThe newest issue is a heavy one, literally and figuratively. Miles flips through 200 pages of madness, featuring Nyjah, Suciu, Villani, Reynolds, and many, many more.
1/04/2018
First Look: Jamie FoyFreshly crowned as SOTY, Jamie flips through a copy of the new issue, soaking up all the bangers. Skateboarding is on another level right now, no joke.