First Look: Lizard King

First Look: Sam Hitz and Willis Kimbel Hitz and Kimbel crack open the King of the Road issue (and a few cold ones) and relive the highs and lows of the most epic road trip known to man. Explosions! Fireworks! Lazers coming out of their eyes!

First Look: Danny Way The legend himself sits down with the new issue, confronting big rails and dishing out Eggplant knowledge.

King of the Road 2016: Highest, Longest, Most Winners Biggest rail, best prank, MVP – check out who won what in the heaviest KOTR of all time. Watch it now, free, worldwide! See you next summer.

King of the Road Season 2: Catching Lizard A closer look at Lizard King of Deathwish in this deleted scene from season 2 on Viceland.