First Look: Mason Silva and Louie Lopez

Converse Cons' "Purple" Video The full-length project has found its way to the endangered-species list, but this video demonstrates why they are of the utmost importance. This is a masterpiece. Clear your schedule and dive in.

Rough Cut: Mason Silva's "Golden Foytime" Footage Mason cruised down to OZ on the SOTY trip and absolutely slaughtered everything in his path. The dude is a one-man demolition squad.

First Look: Elissa Steamer What better way to wake up than with a hand-delivered cup 'o coffee and the newest issue of Thrasher? Elissa Steamer gets a comfy First Look at the May '18 issue with J-Jessee on the front. And just wait for the ending. Dreams really do come true!

SOTY Video Premiere The SOTY Oz Video premiered in Long Beach a few nights ago and all the good homies came out to get a sneak peek. Peep game and get ready for the vid dropping soon!