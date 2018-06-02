First Look: Miles Silvas

"Second Sighting" Video Videographer Chris Mulhern has captured some amazing footage with the adidas team over the last few years. Here’s a re-edit of some of his favorite tricks and clips from the three stripe’s legendary squad.

One Stop: Miles Silvas Check out smooth operator, Miles Silvas, with an incredible one-take line spanning over seven blocks in the heart of LA. Styles for miles. Literally.

Flatbar Frenzy with Miles Silvas Come skate with Miles Silvas and the Thunder team at PLA skateshop in downtown Sacramento this Saturday from 6-8pm. Flatbar junk jam, win sets of Miles' new pro truck, plus free BBQ and beer from Fieldworks.

First Look: Jamie Foy Freshly crowned as SOTY, Jamie flips through a copy of the new issue, soaking up all the bangers. Skateboarding is on another level right now, no joke.