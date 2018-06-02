First Look: Miles Silvas
2/06/2018
The newest issue is a heavy one, literally and figuratively. Miles flips through 200 pages of madness, featuring Nyjah, Suciu, Villani, Reynolds, and many, many more.
-
1/22/2018
"Second Sighting" VideoVideographer Chris Mulhern has captured some amazing footage with the adidas team over the last few years. Here’s a re-edit of some of his favorite tricks and clips from the three stripe’s legendary squad.
-
1/18/2018
One Stop: Miles SilvasCheck out smooth operator, Miles Silvas, with an incredible one-take line spanning over seven blocks in the heart of LA. Styles for miles. Literally.
-
1/11/2018
Flatbar Frenzy with Miles SilvasCome skate with Miles Silvas and the Thunder team at PLA skateshop in downtown Sacramento this Saturday from 6-8pm. Flatbar junk jam, win sets of Miles' new pro truck, plus free BBQ and beer from Fieldworks.
-
1/04/2018
First Look: Jamie FoyFreshly crowned as SOTY, Jamie flips through a copy of the new issue, soaking up all the bangers. Skateboarding is on another level right now, no joke.
-
12/07/2017
Wayward Wheels' “SH*T-SHOWER-SHEESH" VideoA roster full of legends on the loose in Germany, set to the sounds of Giggs and 2 Chainz—this is what a tour video should look like. Btw, Mr Najera, you’re not supposed to do those tricks UP the stairs!